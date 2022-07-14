Dot NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 14, 2022

Looking for young Dot nEt Devlopers as per the following –

Qualifications –

  • B.Sc (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within a software development or data engineering

environment.

Competencies:

  • Strong .NET CH skills and experience
  • Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g. Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)
  • Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g. MSSQL, MySQL,
  • Datalake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, CosmosDB, etc.)
  • Experience working in a cloud environment. AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is
  • preferred. (AZ-900 certification is required, but we will assist with writing the exam if you
  • don’t have this)
  • Debugging and troubleshooting skills
  • Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.)
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • typescript
  • SQL
  • Hadoop
  • Postgre
  • Datalake
  • Cosmos
  • Azure
  • AZ 900
  • debugging

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

