Dot NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Looking for young Dot nEt Devlopers as per the following –

Qualifications –

B.Sc (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification.

Experience:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within a software development or data engineering

environment.

Competencies:

Strong .NET CH skills and experience

Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g. Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)

Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g. MSSQL, MySQL,

Datalake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, CosmosDB, etc.)

Experience working in a cloud environment. AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is

preferred. (AZ-900 certification is required, but we will assist with writing the exam if you

don’t have this)

Debugging and troubleshooting skills

Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.)

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

.Net

Python

Javascript

typescript

SQL

Hadoop

Postgre

Datalake

Cosmos

Azure

AZ 900

debugging

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

