ETL Developer at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, testing and deploying ETL for ODS and data mart projects, as well as application and management reports.

Providing support, troubleshooting and upgrades on ETL and database related issues.

Researching and evaluating alternative IT solutions.

Performing root cause analysis and performance monitoring.

Reviewing IT work products from the team members for completeness and quality.

Translating business requirements into technical documentation and test cases.

Analysing and mapping data from source systems to target operational data stores and data marts.

Maintaining and providing application support in production.

Code or folder migration from one environment to another as part of release management.

Participating in all aspects of quality assurance.

Actively participating in systems integration and user acceptance testing.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification would be an advantage.

Relevant data warehouse and BI solution training is essential.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of programming experience.

Expert knowledge of the capabilities of the ETL tools being used.

Experience with the following:

IBM: DataStage Tool.



Modular system design.



Conventional and data warehouse modelling.



System analysis and design.

Work Location / Type:

Remote work.

Desired Skills:

ETL

Data Warehouse

IBM

