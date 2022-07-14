Front End Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Front End Developer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg .

A Front End Developer is responsible for creating digital assists including: websites, emailers, social media and customer engagement material.

The purpose is to have an agile and holistic digital presence which connects the company value proposition with the market.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or related field

Experience Required:

2 – 5 yrs Role Specific Front End Developer OR similar

2 – 5 yrs Project / Other Design experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

WordPress theme customization and development

Use front-end technologies including SASS (CSS3), JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery in order to manage and maintain digital assets

PHP back-end development

Update and manage websites

Creating landing pages

Design and code email templates

Map our User Experience and track key outcomes against solutions

Understand and implemented best practice Search Engine Optimization principles

Creation of prototypes

Design skills using photoshop and other tooling

Digital content management including uploading, keeping current, etc.

Innovative solutions to ensure better attractiveness around digital assets and messaging

Video support and generation

Utilizing creative mindset to design and develop customer related material

Support the design and articulation of Value Propositions

Support the design and articulation of Value Propositions Animation utilization

Personality and Attributes: Innovative

Introduces new ideas that support the creation and development of new products, services, methods or procedures

Solve

Solves challenging problems through intuition and analytical thinking.

Resilience

The capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness

Learn more/Apply for this position