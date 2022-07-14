Front End Developer – Gauteng

Jul 14, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Front End Developer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg .

A Front End Developer is responsible for creating digital assists including: websites, emailers, social media and customer engagement material.

The purpose is to have an agile and holistic digital presence which connects the company value proposition with the market.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science or related field

Experience Required:

  • 2 – 5 yrs Role Specific Front End Developer OR similar
  • 2 – 5 yrs Project / Other Design experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • WordPress theme customization and development
  • Use front-end technologies including SASS (CSS3), JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery in order to manage and maintain digital assets
  • PHP back-end development
  • Update and manage websites
  • Creating landing pages
  • Design and code email templates
  • Map our User Experience and track key outcomes against solutions
  • Understand and implemented best practice Search Engine Optimization principles
  • Creation of prototypes
  • Design skills using photoshop and other tooling
  • Digital content management including uploading, keeping current, etc.
  • Innovative solutions to ensure better attractiveness around digital assets and messaging
  • Video support and generation
  • Utilizing creative mindset to design and develop customer related material
    Support the design and articulation of Value Propositions
  • Animation utilization

Personality and Attributes: Innovative

  • Introduces new ideas that support the creation and development of new products, services, methods or procedures

Solve

  • Solves challenging problems through intuition and analytical thinking.

Resilience

  • The capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness

Learn more/Apply for this position