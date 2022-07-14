Front End Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Front End Developer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg .
A Front End Developer is responsible for creating digital assists including: websites, emailers, social media and customer engagement material.
The purpose is to have an agile and holistic digital presence which connects the company value proposition with the market.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science or related field
Experience Required:
- 2 – 5 yrs Role Specific Front End Developer OR similar
- 2 – 5 yrs Project / Other Design experience
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- WordPress theme customization and development
- Use front-end technologies including SASS (CSS3), JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery in order to manage and maintain digital assets
- PHP back-end development
- Update and manage websites
- Creating landing pages
- Design and code email templates
- Map our User Experience and track key outcomes against solutions
- Understand and implemented best practice Search Engine Optimization principles
- Creation of prototypes
- Design skills using photoshop and other tooling
- Digital content management including uploading, keeping current, etc.
- Innovative solutions to ensure better attractiveness around digital assets and messaging
- Video support and generation
- Utilizing creative mindset to design and develop customer related material
Support the design and articulation of Value Propositions
- Animation utilization
Personality and Attributes: Innovative
- Introduces new ideas that support the creation and development of new products, services, methods or procedures
Solve
- Solves challenging problems through intuition and analytical thinking.
Resilience
- The capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness