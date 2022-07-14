Front End Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 14, 2022

Would you like to work on local and international property portals?? Then this innovative company is for you!! and what’s more.. ITS FULLY REMOTE!

My client is looking for a Front End Developer who loves software development to join their team

Fully Remote!!!

Requirements :

  • 3+ years Web development

  • Agile experience

  • South African citizenship

  • HTML5, CSS3

  • LESS and SASS

  • JavaScript and Jquery

  • Git/SVN

  • Understanding of SEO principles

Advantageous

  • AngularJS, KnockoutJS, React

  • Adobe Photoshop, Gimp and/or Illustrator

  • Sketch/Invision

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Agile
  • Fully remoted

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension and much much more

