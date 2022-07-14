Full Stack Developer – Cloud – Software Engineer (C#) (Contract)

Jul 14, 2022

Contract role: ASAP to December 2024
Hybrid working opportunity – Midrand/Pretoria when in office
Senior Level

Full Stack Developer – Cloud – C# – Track and Trace Supplier Control
Requirements:

  • Masters Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related

  • 8 Years C# Development

  • 5 Years Frontend Development

  • 3 Years Public Cloud (Azure, aws)

  • JavaScript; Angular; HTML 5; CSS;

Advantageous:

  • Streaming

  • Microservices

  • Agile experience

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • frontend
  • backend
  • public cloud
  • unity

