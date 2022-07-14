Full Stack Developer – Cloud – Software Engineer (Contract)

Contract role: ASAP to December 2024

Hybrid working opportunity – Midrand/Pretoria when in office

Senior Level

Full Stack Developer – Java – Front and Back End



Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related

8 Years Java Development

Development 5 Years Frontend Development

Development 3 Years Public Cloud (Azure, aws)

(Azure, aws) Unity – Functionality; Pipelines; Solution; IaaC; Automated Test

– Functionality; Pipelines; Solution; IaaC; Automated Test Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery

Advantageous:

Streaming

Microservices

Agile experience

Desired Skills:

Java

frontend

backend

public cloud

unity

Learn more/Apply for this position