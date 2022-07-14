Integration Architect (Cape Town)

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

To ensure that Capitec Bank has a consistent and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture with specific focus on:

* Inter-Application Interoperability.

* Application-to-Platform Integration.

* Platform-to-Infrastructure Integration.

* Data Integration.

* Availability and Reliability.

* Capacity.

* Application and Data Safety.

* Efficiency of delivery.

* Data Streaming and Data Architecture

* Production Readiness and Operational Fit.

* SDLC conformance of the above elements.

* To ensure resolution of Last-Resort Problem Escalation for root cause analysis of difficult integration and operational problems.

* To assist with more complex and larger scale application, data and integration architecture and design.

* To plan and execute testing, debugging and tuning of integration implementations.

Experience

Min:

* 7-10 Years general programming

* 5 Years application and component design

* 5 Years general IT architecture

* At least 3 projects where Lead role was performed

* At least 3 projects where team was larger than 10 people

* 5 Years Kafka experience

* 5 Years AWS experience

Ideal:

* 5 Years C++/C programming

* 2 Years Network Design

* 5 Years Network Protocol level analysis

* 2 Years Trainer

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge of:

* Network design

A working knowledge of:

* Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration

* Key network performance design considerations

* Windows System Internals

* Linux System Internals

* Cloud computing

Expert at creating:

* Application architecture

* Application design

* Application integration

* Data integration

Expert knowledge of:

* Developing with mainstream Capitec development and scripting languages C#

* Java

* T-SQL

* Javascript

* Developing with C/C++

* Web service stadards

* Object-oriented design and development

* Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data

* Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation

* Cloud integration patterns

* Data integration patterns and techniques

Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting

Ideal:

Expert knowledge of:

* Other mainstream Capitec systems’ Technical Architecture

* Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration

* Dump analysis

* The 7 layer OSI model

* Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model

* Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security

* GOF design patterns usage and implementation

* A working knowledge of:

* Budgeting and procurement

Skills

* Communications Skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Java

Data Streaming

Data Architecture

Kafka

API Gateway

