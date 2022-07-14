Integration Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Parow North

Do you want to work with a company where you are empowered, encouraged, and appreciated? Do you want to work with a client who values your knowledge and skills, while allowing you to use them in the development of their systems? Apply for this Backend Integration Developer role!
As a Backend Integration Developer, you’ll work with developers and architects to build robust applications. You will use your programming skills to develop software that integrates other applications with our platform in order to automate processes, streamline business operations or create unique functionality.
Requirements
- Confident in developing complex unit and integration tests using various tools Exposes external functions and services in an extensible way by exposing REST APIs to clients
- Works closely with development teams and other projects to solve complex business problems using a combination of code and data.
- Takes on new responsibilities quickly and effectively, applying proven methodologies for project planning, design, and delivery.
Technical skills required for Logistics Integration Development
- C#
- Openshift
- Kafka
- OOPS (Object orientated programming)
- Oracle PL/SQL
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps (write pipelines, release scripts via JSON, Git)
- Restful API
- SOAP web services
- JSON
- XML messages
- Hangfire or Unix cron
- Understanding of containers
- Nuget
- How Git integrates with Azure DevOps
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Four years of experience with backend integration and/or web services development required.
- Minimum of 4 years of programming experience with C# required.
- Experience in developing APIs and web services preferred.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Kafka
- Azure
- SQL
- SOA
- XML Schema
- SOAP
- json
- Pl/Sql
- plsql
- Integration Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree