IOS Developer at Zensar Technologies – Gauteng Sandton

Education and Experience
- A degree in IT.
- 7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer.
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment.
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles.
Methodologies
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
Tools
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Advantageous
- User interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Other
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques
About The Employer:
Zensar is a technology consulting and services company with 10,000 associates in 33 global locations. More than 130 leading enterprises depend on their expertise to be more disruptive, agile, and competitive. They focus on conceptualizing, designing, engineering, marketing and managing digital products and experiences for high-growth companies looking to disrupt through innovation and velocity. Zensar expertise addresses the growth needs of enterprises in dynamic industries such as Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Consumer Services, Public Services and Healthcare.