IOS Developer at Zensar Technologies – Gauteng Sandton

Education and Experience

A degree in IT.

7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer.

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment.

Excellent understanding and application of design principles.

Methodologies

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Technologies

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Tools

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Advantageous

User interface analyst experience (preferred)

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Other

Software architecture

JAD sessions

Data modelling techniques

Desired Skills:

Objective-C

Cocoa Touch

Xcode

JAD

XML

Software Architecture

SoapUI

IOS

UML

Development Of Mobile Applications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Zensar is a technology consulting and services company with 10,000 associates in 33 global locations. More than 130 leading enterprises depend on their expertise to be more disruptive, agile, and competitive. They focus on conceptualizing, designing, engineering, marketing and managing digital products and experiences for high-growth companies looking to disrupt through innovation and velocity. Zensar expertise addresses the growth needs of enterprises in dynamic industries such as Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Consumer Services, Public Services and Healthcare.

Learn more/Apply for this position