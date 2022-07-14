iOS Developer – FSM1882 at Mediro ICT

Our client is an IT Solutions front runner who focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc. They offer long term fixed contracts (until 2025) – Renewable.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead or Product owner.

Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Minimum Requirements

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications.

Experience with the following is important:

Building native iOS applications in Swift that:

Have multiple screens

Handle login and authentication

Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)

Control video playback

Display alerts

Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters

Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired

Work on iPhone and iPad

Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout

Uses customized UI controls

Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs

Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages

Work in an online/offline mode

Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed

Have experience using GIT

Build for iPhone and iPad targets

Know how to deploy mobile applications

Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements

Be able to write unit tests

Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)

Beneficial:

Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence)

Learn more/Apply for this position