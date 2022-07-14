iOS Developer – FSM1882 at Mediro ICT

Our client is an IT Solutions front runner who focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc. They offer long term fixed contracts (until 2025) – Renewable.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead or Product owner.
- Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications.
- Experience with the following is important:
- Building native iOS applications in Swift that:
- Have multiple screens
- Handle login and authentication
- Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)
- Control video playback
- Display alerts
- Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters
- Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired
- Work on iPhone and iPad
- Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
- Uses customized UI controls
- Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs
- Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages
- Work in an online/offline mode
- Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed
- Have experience using GIT
- Build for iPhone and iPad targets
- Know how to deploy mobile applications
- Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements
- Be able to write unit tests
- Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)
Beneficial:
- Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence)