ISO Integration Test Analyst

A Financial institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a contract vacancy for a ISO 20022 Integration Test Analyst. The successful candidate must have the necessary qualifications in the ISO field
The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end integration testing of the ISO20022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
The following qualifications is a non negotiable
Degree Diploma in the relevant field
Advanced ISTQB TA
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign
- Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Extensive experience in Integration
- APITesting
- Web services Testing
Added advantages will be:
- Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)
- Knowledge of C# and
- UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
- Experience in ISO Testing
- Agile Testing
Experience in Automating API services
- Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance
- Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed
- Executing test scripts and analysing test
- Operating in DevSecOps environment
- Working across multiple applications and
- Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work
- Run automated testing
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes
- Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)
- Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.
- Conceptual Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Excellent written and oral Communication
- Managing complexity and
- Ability to learning quickly
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others
- Management Reporting
- Resilience
- Self Starter
Self-starterUnderstanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
- ISO Testing
- UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
- Framework