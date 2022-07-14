ISO Integration Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 14, 2022

A Financial institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a contract vacancy for a ISO 20022 Integration Test Analyst. The successful candidate must have the necessary qualifications in the ISO field

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end integration testing of the ISO20022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

The following qualifications is a non negotiable

Degree Diploma in the relevant field
Advanced ISTQB TA

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test

  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

  • Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing

  • Limited knowledge of software development

  • Extensive experience in Integration

  • APITesting

  • Web services Testing

Added advantages will be:

  • Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)

  • Knowledge of C# and

  • UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

  • Experience in ISO Testing

  • Agile Testing

Experience in Automating API services

  • Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

  • Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

  • Executing test scripts and analysing test

  • Operating in DevSecOps environment

  • Working across multiple applications and

  • Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM

  • Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

  • Run automated testing

  • Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;

  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes

  • Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)

  • Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.

  • Conceptual Thinking

  • Attention to detail

  • Excellent written and oral Communication

  • Managing complexity and

  • Ability to learning quickly

  • Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills

  • Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others

  • Management Reporting

  • Resilience

  • Self Starter

Desired Skills:

  • Framework

