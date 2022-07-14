ISO Integration Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

A Financial institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a contract vacancy for a ISO 20022 Integration Test Analyst. The successful candidate must have the necessary qualifications in the ISO field

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end integration testing of the ISO20022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

The following qualifications is a non negotiable

Degree Diploma in the relevant field

Advanced ISTQB TA

5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing

Limited knowledge of software development

Extensive experience in Integration

API Testing

Web services Testing

Added advantages will be:

Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)

Knowledge of C# and

UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing

Experience in Automating API services

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

Executing test scripts and analysing test

Operating in DevSecOps environment

Working across multiple applications and

Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

Run automated testing

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.

Conceptual Thinking

Attention to detail

Excellent written and oral Communication

Managing complexity and

Ability to learning quickly

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others

Management Reporting

Resilience

Self Starter

Self-starterUnderstanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

ISO Testing

UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

Framework

Learn more/Apply for this position