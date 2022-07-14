IT Application Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Applications Analyst is responsible for the overall coordination, implementation, execution and day to day support of the complete IT applications portfolio within my client and its partner ecosystem, ensuring consistency with company strategy, commitments and goals.

The Applications Analyst is responsible for the operational support, maintenance, testing and certain project activities for client’s business applications. The position combines analysis responsibility with solid hands-on technical expertise. The analyst is responsible for adherence to service levels, end-user satisfaction, and continuous service improvement along with process adherence and applications technical management on a day to day basis.

Key Performance Areas:

Provides delivery and support to the IT Applications Manager to deliver IT services

Assesses user needs to provide support and proactive service, including analysis of opportunities in order to take advantage of the potential within the current applications suite

Communicates related system problems within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on changes, fixes, and updates

Assists with the release process for applications which includes effective department wide and end user communication

Manages testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement

Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments

Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the IT Applications Manager

Evaluates the contents of service tickets on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on end user staff development.

Provides honest assessment of any team performance problems as needed in a polite manner in a team meeting or in a one on one

Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding incident resolution, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by end users for assigned applications

Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups

Works closely with all other IT personnel in identifying, evaluating, selecting, and implementing specific processes and technologies that support the business’s plans and IT strategy

Ensure full adherence to policies and procedures that are compliant with industry and regulatory policies

Develops and assists process documentation for IT systems and services including related interfaces and 3rd party applications

Keeps abreast of new developments and forecasts future trends in the area of applications and integration in the insurance industry

Maintains a strong understanding of technology and its application to achieve business objectives including applications management best practices

Prepares analysis and or proposals for other departments when necessary

Serves as an internal consultant to other IT management staff and the broader business as needed

Develops and maintains an effective daily checklist for applications 24/7 support

Provides ongoing troubleshooting, support, and maintenance of applications, including 24/7 standby as required

Assists with the planning and implementation of applications projects

Assists with the contents of project status reports and overall project summaries

Co-ordinates applications housekeeping and ensure applications are always in an audit-ready state

Ensures daily jobs including backups are run successfully, timeously and takes proactive responsibility to co ordinate issues with the business and provides regular feedback on failed after hours processes.

Reports anomalies timeously and pro-actively i.e disk space growth, DB locks, indexing and tuning requirements for databases etc.

Plans, schedules and tracks incidents and change request timelines

Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders

Qualifications And Experience:

Relevant B Degree

Knowledge of Project Management (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile) principles would be advantageous

Experience of both the theoretical and practical aspects of applications management

Direct work experience in applications support capacity (5 years)

Proven experience in incident management, IT operations, risk management and change management.

ITIL certification with solid experience in an ITIL aligned applications service desk environment

Experience with insurer and broker systems especially System A, but also others such as Brolink, CIMS, Grail etc

Demonstrable experience with the scope of services of applications support, managing time and task prioritisation and urgency, status update reporting where applicable

Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in C#.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in the short-term insurance field.

Experience in a variety of data integration technologies – ETL, flat files, XML, SOAP, etc.

Knowledge and understanding of goals and the interdependencies of functional departments and groups (in the insurance industry)

Knowledge and ability to direct end users with the usage of information technology services to accomplish their work requirements and deliverables

Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, etc. – Excellent written, oral, instructional, presentation, and interpersonal skills focused on motivation and positive attitude

Highly self-motivated, directed, and change oriented and works with a sense of urgency. Takes pride in their work.

Ability to handle confrontation with appropriate grace, professionalism, cordiality, and firmness, and manage/resolve disputes appropriately

Ability to communicate concepts in elegant, concise, eloquent form to cross-functional departments or teams verbally, in writing, and through pictures or diagrams when appropriate

A self-starter who is pro-active by nature

