Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Looking for a young, Dynamic Java Developer / Sr Java Developer with around 4 + years of experience in the following-

Experience in a Consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development

(preferably STB), working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery.

Core Java programming language

Web applications on Embedded devices (added advantage).

Knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns

Database Design and Management tools (SQLite, etc.).

Embedded hardware systems, real-time & Linux operating systems.

Knowledge in networking technologies

Added advantages if he / she has worked on Decoder / Set top Box.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

stack development

testing

Software Testing

embeded

object oriented

SQLite

Linux

Networking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position