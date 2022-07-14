Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Looking for a young, Dynamic Java Developer / Sr Java Developer with around 4 + years of experience in the following-
- Experience in a Consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development
- (preferably STB), working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery.
- Core Java programming language
- Web applications on Embedded devices (added advantage).
- Knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns
- Database Design and Management tools (SQLite, etc.).
- Embedded hardware systems, real-time & Linux operating systems.
- Knowledge in networking technologies
Added advantages if he / she has worked on Decoder / Set top Box.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- stack development
- testing
- Software Testing
- embeded
- object oriented
- SQLite
- Linux
- Networking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree