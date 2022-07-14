Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 14, 2022

Looking for a young, Dynamic Java Developer / Sr Java Developer with around 4 + years of experience in the following-

  • Experience in a Consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development
  • (preferably STB), working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery.
  • Core Java programming language
  • Web applications on Embedded devices (added advantage).
  • Knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns
  • Database Design and Management tools (SQLite, etc.).
  • Embedded hardware systems, real-time & Linux operating systems.
  • Knowledge in networking technologies

Added advantages if he / she has worked on Decoder / Set top Box.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • stack development
  • testing
  • Software Testing
  • embeded
  • object oriented
  • SQLite
  • Linux
  • Networking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

