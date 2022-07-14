Java Production Support Consultant at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Tech Stack
- Language : Java SE, Java EE 7/8 and web services.
- SOAP, SoapUi
- Continuous integration : Jenkins and GIT
- Programming tool : IntelliJ
- Singleton, factory, builder, strategy, delegator data.
- Mysql, postgress, shell scripting
- App server :Jboss
- Docker containers
- Operating System: Linux
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
