Junior Embedded Software Engineer

We have a number of vacancies available for Junior Embedded Software Engineers to work as part of a team where you will design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Recent graduates or applicants currently completing final year studies are invited to apply.

Essential Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (minimum requirement) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.

Skills and Experience:

0 – 1 Yeras exposure/experience in:

Embedded systems and embedded software development.

Embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g., bash, Bourne shell, Python).

Assembler.

Multi-threaded programming.

Development and debugging (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).

Development and debugging from the Linux command line.

Designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment.

Strong written communication skills are required.

Advantageous competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols

Knowledge of virtualization technologies

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL)

Experience with Linux kernel development

Experience with Agile software development

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

