Junior ICT Support Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Jul 14, 2022

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.
Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.

  • Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.

  • Build and maintain full understanding of the company technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.

  • Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.

  • Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security– with special focus on client information security in particular).

  • Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).

  • Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience

  • 2+ years’ experience of desktop and server hardware

  • 2+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.

  • 2+ years’ experience with virtualisation with specific focus on VMware.

  • 2+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Exchange Server Environments.

  • Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless /VOIP and WAN technologies.

  • Experience working with and supporting internal end-users

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

  • Microsoft Azure and Office 365 exposure

  • Basic scripting experience – bash, python, power shell.

  • Monitoring solutions such as Zabbix, PRTG

  • Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)

  • Experience in patch management solutions (WSUS)

  • Rolling out and support of open source solutions

  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.

  • Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.

  • Hands on experience with backup products i.e Backup Exec and Veeam Backup and Replication.

  • Foundation level certification in Mikrotik, N+ International and/or Cisco a must.

  • Basic exposure to SAN storage environment IBM administration.

  • 2+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments.

  • Microsoft certification a plus (MCSE).

  • Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus.

  • Certification in VMware VCP a plus.

  • Certification in Azure a plus

Personal Profile

  • Strong troubleshooting skills.

  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.

  • Ability to work in a team or alone.

  • Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

  • Self-starter.

  • Customer focused.

  • Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).

  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • VMware
  • Voip
  • Azure 365
  • Microsoft Exchange Server

