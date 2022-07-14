Junior ICT Support Engineer

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.
- Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.
- Build and maintain full understanding of the company technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.
- Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.
- Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security– with special focus on client information security in particular).
- Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).
- Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience
- 2+ years’ experience of desktop and server hardware
- 2+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.
- 2+ years’ experience with virtualisation with specific focus on VMware.
- 2+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Exchange Server Environments.
- Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless /VOIP and WAN technologies.
- Experience working with and supporting internal end-users
Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage
- Microsoft Azure and Office 365 exposure
- Basic scripting experience – bash, python, power shell.
- Monitoring solutions such as Zabbix, PRTG
- Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)
- Experience in patch management solutions (WSUS)
- Rolling out and support of open source solutions
- Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.
- Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.
- Hands on experience with backup products i.e Backup Exec and Veeam Backup and Replication.
- Foundation level certification in Mikrotik, N+ International and/or Cisco a must.
- Basic exposure to SAN storage environment IBM administration.
- 2+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments.
- Microsoft certification a plus (MCSE).
- Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus.
- Certification in VMware VCP a plus.
- Certification in Azure a plus
Personal Profile
- Strong troubleshooting skills.
- Organized, structured and attention to detail.
- Ability to work in a team or alone.
- Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
- Self-starter.
- Customer focused.
- Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- VMware
- Voip
- Azure 365
- Microsoft Exchange Server