Junior ICT Support Engineer

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.

Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.

Build and maintain full understanding of the company technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.

Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.

Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security– with special focus on client information security in particular).

Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).

Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience

2+ years’ experience of desktop and server hardware

2+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.

2+ years’ experience with virtualisation with specific focus on VMware.

2+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Exchange Server Environments.

Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless /VOIP and WAN technologies.

Experience working with and supporting internal end-users

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

Microsoft Azure and Office 365 exposure

Basic scripting experience – bash, python, power shell.

Monitoring solutions such as Zabbix, PRTG

Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)

Experience in patch management solutions (WSUS)

Rolling out and support of open source solutions

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.

Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.

Hands on experience with backup products i.e Backup Exec and Veeam Backup and Replication.

Foundation level certification in Mikrotik, N+ International and/or Cisco a must.

Basic exposure to SAN storage environment IBM administration.

2+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments.

Microsoft certification a plus (MCSE).

Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus.

Certification in VMware VCP a plus.

Certification in Azure a plus

Personal Profile

Strong troubleshooting skills.

Organized, structured and attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

Self-starter.

Customer focused.

Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

Linux

VMware

Voip

Azure 365

Microsoft Exchange Server

