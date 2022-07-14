The Role: We are looking for a Junior SQL DBA to fill a permanent role.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing
Experience Required:
- Database restores
- SQL Patching
- SQL installs
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Report to DBA Lead
- Non-PROD support (SQL Permissions requests, maintenance, databaseinstance configuration)
- After hours support for Non-PROD for SQL environments
- Please note that they would only have database access to our NON-Prod environments and not PROD yet