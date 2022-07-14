Junior SQL DBA – Western Cape

Jul 14, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Junior SQL DBA to fill a permanent role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing

Experience Required:

  • Database restores
  • SQL Patching
  • SQL installs

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Report to DBA Lead
  • Database restores
  • SQL Patching
  • SQL installs
  • Non-PROD support (SQL Permissions requests, maintenance, databaseinstance configuration)
  • After hours support for Non-PROD for SQL environments
  • Please note that they would only have database access to our NON-Prod environments and not PROD yet

Learn more/Apply for this position