Junior SQL DBA – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a Junior SQL DBA to fill a permanent role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing

Experience Required:

Database restores

SQL Patching

SQL installs

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Report to DBA Lead

Non-PROD support (SQL Permissions requests, maintenance, databaseinstance configuration)

After hours support for Non-PROD for SQL environments

Please note that they would only have database access to our NON-Prod environments and not PROD yet



