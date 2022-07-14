Mid-Weight Front End Developer (Magento) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Observatory

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents & ability to create exceptional digital visuals as a Mid-Weight Front End Developer with Magento skills is sought by a niche eCommerce Retailer. Your role will entail UI design, website maintenance, running database scripts to fetch reports while managing product attributes and system configuration. The ideal candidate will require 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role with proficiency in Magento 2, HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaScript, Git, WordPress, UI Design and have experience using Command Line interface. Remote work is negotiable.

DUTIES:

UI design and website maintenance.

Work with Magento Support for issues relating to Magento Core.

Collaborate with outsourced Developers where back-end assistance is required.

Run database scripts to fetch reports.

Manage product attributes and system configuration.

Manage email mailboxes.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-3 Years’ Development experience.

Magento 2.

WordPress.

UI & Design.

Sketch (or similar software).

HTML & CSS.

Knowledge of PHP and JavaScript.

Experience using Command Line interface.

Git.

Good attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

