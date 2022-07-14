Python Developer at Sabenza IT

The ideal candidate should have:
- Knowledge and experience across the SDLC
- At least 4+ years of Python development experience
- Experience in Microservice development
- APIs (API Gateways, REST, Graph, grpc)
- Containerisation technologies knowledge (Kubernetes, Docker etc)
- Experience with security architecture & design principles
- CI/CD (Gitlab, Azure DevOps)
- Service Mesh (Linkerd)
- Message Queueing (Redis, RabbitMQ)
Experience:
- Display strategic thinking ability and excellent conceptual skills
- Demonstrate a strong ability to engage with various stakeholders, have a team-based approach and work towards share goals and outcomes
- Be passionate about the quality of services that you are responsible for
- Display attention to detail and be able to present ideas in a tangible form
- Ability to communicate design rationale and use your influencing skills to build consensus
- Enjoy working in a rapidly evolving, entrepreneurial, technology and service driven, client focused environment.
- Finally, we care about our client, our colleagues and the environment and we want you to do the same.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree