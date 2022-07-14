Python Developer at Sabenza IT

The ideal candidate should have:

Knowledge and experience across the SDLC

At least 4+ years of Python development experience

Experience in Microservice development

APIs (API Gateways, REST, Graph, grpc)

Containerisation technologies knowledge (Kubernetes, Docker etc)

Experience with security architecture & design principles

CI/CD (Gitlab, Azure DevOps)

Service Mesh (Linkerd)

Message Queueing (Redis, RabbitMQ)

Experience:

Display strategic thinking ability and excellent conceptual skills

Demonstrate a strong ability to engage with various stakeholders, have a team-based approach and work towards share goals and outcomes

Be passionate about the quality of services that you are responsible for

Display attention to detail and be able to present ideas in a tangible form

Ability to communicate design rationale and use your influencing skills to build consensus

Enjoy working in a rapidly evolving, entrepreneurial, technology and service driven, client focused environment.

Finally, we care about our client, our colleagues and the environment and we want you to do the same.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

