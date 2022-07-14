Python Developer at Sabenza IT

Jul 14, 2022

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Knowledge and experience across the SDLC
  • At least 4+ years of Python development experience
  • Experience in Microservice development
  • APIs (API Gateways, REST, Graph, grpc)
  • Containerisation technologies knowledge (Kubernetes, Docker etc)
  • Experience with security architecture & design principles
  • CI/CD (Gitlab, Azure DevOps)
  • Service Mesh (Linkerd)
  • Message Queueing (Redis, RabbitMQ)

Experience:

  • Display strategic thinking ability and excellent conceptual skills
  • Demonstrate a strong ability to engage with various stakeholders, have a team-based approach and work towards share goals and outcomes
  • Be passionate about the quality of services that you are responsible for
  • Display attention to detail and be able to present ideas in a tangible form
  • Ability to communicate design rationale and use your influencing skills to build consensus
  • Enjoy working in a rapidly evolving, entrepreneurial, technology and service driven, client focused environment.
  • Finally, we care about our client, our colleagues and the environment and we want you to do the same.

Desired Skills:

  • Python Development
  • API
  • Gateways
  • rest
  • graph
  • kubernetes
  • docker
  • security
  • architecture
  • git
  • gitlab
  • azure
  • devops
  • service mesh
  • redis
  • rabbit
  • mq

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

