RPG Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

RPG Developer Position available. One of our Client is urgently looking for RPG Developers.

Experience and Qualifications:

Diploma: Information Technology essential

10 Years minimum experience in designing, developing, and supporting technological solutions to meet the business requirements in accordance with the specification. Need to be able to work under pressure and have good communication skills.

Key skills:

Integration with internal and external systems

Migration

Full SDLC

Technical

Unit

SQL

Development

Internal and External systems

Internal Collaboration:

Effective and consistent service delivery, teamwork, communication, and customer

Follow standards & best practices of IT team, maintains a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design

Testing:

Conduction of necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).

Conducting and performing relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, (Stress, Integration and Unit) and take responsibility for acquiring developer test

Software Development Efficiency

Business Requirements: See to it that there is clear understanding of business requirements and insight into business requirements

Planning:

Defining project scope and main pieces of tasks (must be logged in Jira)

Software development and implementation:

Enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received

Writing of code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution

Migrating applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical

Risk / Opportunity identification related to Expenses

Revenue/ Innovate: Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly

Performance and Development: Manage own performance

Treating Customers Fairly:

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly

Desired Skills:

Integration

SDLC

SQL

JIRA

DEVELOPMENT

Learn more/Apply for this position