RPG Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

RPG Developer Position available. One of our Client is urgently looking for RPG Developers.
Experience and Qualifications:
Diploma: Information Technology essential
10 Years minimum experience in designing, developing, and supporting technological solutions to meet the business requirements in accordance with the specification. Need to be able to work under pressure and have good communication skills.
Key skills:
- Integration with internal and external systems
- Migration
- Full SDLC
- Technical
- Unit
- SQL
- Development
- Internal and External systems
Internal Collaboration:
Effective and consistent service delivery, teamwork, communication, and customer
Follow standards & best practices of IT team, maintains a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design
Testing:
Conduction of necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).
Conducting and performing relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, (Stress, Integration and Unit) and take responsibility for acquiring developer test
Software Development Efficiency
Business Requirements: See to it that there is clear understanding of business requirements and insight into business requirements
Planning:
Defining project scope and main pieces of tasks (must be logged in Jira)
Software development and implementation:
Enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received
Writing of code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution
Migrating applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical
Risk / Opportunity identification related to Expenses
Revenue/ Innovate: Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly
Performance and Development: Manage own performance
Treating Customers Fairly:
Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- SDLC
- SQL
- JIRA
- DEVELOPMENT