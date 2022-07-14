SAP SENIOR ABAP CONSULTANT (IMPLATS) at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:
• Relevant 3-year IT related degree/diploma or equivalent (NQF 6 or 7) qualification essential.
• SAP Certifications as per technical required skill sets.
• At least 8 to 10 years relevant work experience in SAP ABAP.
• Proven understanding of SAP ABAP development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture.
• Knowledge of Web Services, interfaces, IDOCs is preferred.
• Knowledge of Fiori applications and technologies like SAP UI5, HTML5, Fiori and oData.
• Minimum of 5 years of SAP ERP (GL, AR, AP, SD, PM, PS, MM, QM, SCM and DMS) including interfaces, data migration and integration.
• Experience with S4H and CDS views is preferred.
• Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of SAP ERP.
• Demonstrate knowledge of business processes and associated technology.
TECHNICAL SKILLS IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
• SAP ABAP
• oData
• HTML5/UI5/Fiori and Java Script development
• IDOC
• SOAP
• Rest
• ABAP Object Orientation
• Smart Form or SAP Script
• SAP Workflow will be good to have
• SAP PI/PO exposure will be advantageous.
• ADOBE Interactive exposure will be good to have.
• S4 Hana or ECC on Hana Business suite exposure will be advantageous.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILTIES:
• Execute all build requests and manage all assigned projects
• Design and deploy ABAP requirements based on business requirements
• Responsible for technical design, development, testing, implementation, and support across all SAP landscapes
• Systematic testing and evaluation of the effectiveness of ABAP solutions deployed within the landscape
• Assist functional colleagues with troubleshooting critical issues
• Translate functional requirements into technical designs
• Provide second-level support for users with security-related problems
• Prepare project related documentation (functional- and technical design, test scripts) during the different stages of a project
• Perform SAP Note Implementations where needed
• Complete all administrative tasks in support of build, licensing and compliance
About The Employer:
Our client in Centurion is looking for a SAP Senior ABAP Consultant who will be responsible for delivering enterprise strategic projects and day to day changes on SAP platforms.