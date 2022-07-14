SAP SENIOR ABAP CONSULTANT (IMPLATS) at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:

• Relevant 3-year IT related degree/diploma or equivalent (NQF 6 or 7) qualification essential.

• SAP Certifications as per technical required skill sets.

• At least 8 to 10 years relevant work experience in SAP ABAP.

• Proven understanding of SAP ABAP development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture.

• Knowledge of Web Services, interfaces, IDOCs is preferred.

• Knowledge of Fiori applications and technologies like SAP UI5, HTML5, Fiori and oData.

• Minimum of 5 years of SAP ERP (GL, AR, AP, SD, PM, PS, MM, QM, SCM and DMS) including interfaces, data migration and integration.

• Experience with S4H and CDS views is preferred.

• Demonstrate knowledge of the functional aspects of SAP ERP.

• Demonstrate knowledge of business processes and associated technology.

TECHNICAL SKILLS IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

• SAP ABAP

• oData

• HTML5/UI5/Fiori and Java Script development

• IDOC

• SOAP

• Rest

• ABAP Object Orientation

• Smart Form or SAP Script

• SAP Workflow will be good to have

• SAP PI/PO exposure will be advantageous.

• ADOBE Interactive exposure will be good to have.

• S4 Hana or ECC on Hana Business suite exposure will be advantageous.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILTIES:

• Execute all build requests and manage all assigned projects

• Design and deploy ABAP requirements based on business requirements

• Responsible for technical design, development, testing, implementation, and support across all SAP landscapes

• Systematic testing and evaluation of the effectiveness of ABAP solutions deployed within the landscape

• Assist functional colleagues with troubleshooting critical issues

• Translate functional requirements into technical designs

• Provide second-level support for users with security-related problems

• Prepare project related documentation (functional- and technical design, test scripts) during the different stages of a project

• Perform SAP Note Implementations where needed

• Complete all administrative tasks in support of build, licensing and compliance

About The Employer:

Our client in Centurion is looking for a SAP Senior ABAP Consultant who will be responsible for delivering enterprise strategic projects and day to day changes on SAP platforms.

