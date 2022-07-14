SAP Test Analyst at Sabenza IT

Requirements:

Work with the Implementation partner to establish an automated testing environment for SAP upgrade, regression, migration testing using the SAP Tosca / Tricentis automated testing tool

Lead the testing activities for all testing, specifically User Acceptance Testing and Regression Testing;

Work with the Implementation partner test teams, test management and project management to ensure test activities are planned and executed as per the project plan.

Work with the Implementation partner to identify the client’s test activities and plan and co-ordinate these activities on the project.

Co-ordinate across other functional and process teams in terms of test preparation, execution and closure;

Manage defect resolution and/or change request acceptance as a result of the testing process;

Manage the test repository (scenarios, scripts, etc)

Producing weekly status reports and consolidating the feedback for the weekly status meetings;

Tracking Testing Deliverables against the plan.

Engage with business unit project managers to ensure test activities are managed in business unit implementation plans.

Experience:

At least 5 years of experience in SAP project automated testing.

Experience with SAP Tosca / Tricentis is highly recommended.

Experience with similar automated testing tools is a requirement

Experience in coordinating testing for at least 2 full SAP implementations with multiple roll-outs of template type functionality and data migrations.

Experience with SAP Solution Manager testing capability is an advantage

Experience in managing test content

Experience in coordinating closure of test issues

Experience in facilitating the completion of test scenarios and test scripts by business or implementation partner resources.

Experience in formulating test plans

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field requiredA minimum of 5 year of experience in software testing.

Must have a thorough understanding of and familiarity with the following areas: Software Testing, Continuous Integration, Test Automation, Quality Assurance, Test Case Management, Agile Methods, Test Automation Tools, Processes for Software Testing.

Desired Skills:

