Senior IT Auditor at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Perform and/or supervise staff on IT Audits including IT General and Application control reviews

Experience

Min:

* Minimum 4 years in an Internal Auditing environment with emphasis on a complex multi-platform IT environment, with specific experience in:

* General controls, application controls review

* Using or developing computer assisted auditing techniques (CAATs)

* Defining of control objectives to support business processes and the assessment of both system and manual controls which exist or are needed to meet the control objectives

* Practical experience using Cobit and other relevant best practice frameworks

* Practical experience in identifying, designing and executing data analytics.

Ideal:

* At least 5 years’ experience in IT or Information security

* Planning and managing audit engagement

* Project management processes, methodologies, tools, controls and risks

* Banking and Insurance industry experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Internal Auditing or Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant post graduate degree in Internal Auditing or Commerce

* Certification in Information Systems Auditing (CISA) or Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

* The internal audit and information systems audit process and standards

* IT systems and data analysis/computer assisted audit techniques and tools (CAATS),

* Frameworks (e.g. Cobit, ITIL, etc.)

* System Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and project management

* Risk management principles and practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* Teammate audit software

* Agile project methodology

* SAP

* Information Security

* Cyber Security

* Banking and Insurance practices and regulations

* Cloud Environments

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Decision making skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

CISA

CISM

Data Analytics

