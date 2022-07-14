Senior IT Business Analyst – Software Technology – Gauteng Sandton

Senior IT Business Analyst – Software Technology
Location: Sandton, Gauteng
Covid-19: Full vaccination certification will be required due to company policy
Position Overview:
A software digitalisation technology company is seeking to appoint a skilled Senior IT Business Analyst.
One will be primarily responsible for the general management of an IT team, tasked with managing delivery throughout the ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) and SDLC (Software Development Lifecycle) periods.
Key focus will be facilitating the design of new IT Solutions and Processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT and executive management and clients to align ongoing projects and initiatives with the strategic goals and plan of the business division.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed Bachelor of Commerce in Informatics.
- 8 – 10 Years’ experience in Financial Services in the field of IT Business Analytics.
- Stable career track record is a minimum requirement.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, MS Project, MS Vision, process design and simulation and statistical analysis tools and MS SQL Manager.
- Knowledge of software including applications and programming.
- Possess understanding in the areas of application programming, database, and system design.
- Analyse and Solution Definition: Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements.
- Technical Recommendation and Testing
- Successful track record in Project Execution
- People Leadership experience
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license.
- Full COVID-19 vaccination certification
About The Employer:
A software digitalisation technology company.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus