Senior Software Developer

Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in or Diploma in Computer Science or a related ??eld required
- Five years of experience in software development required.
- Must have 5+ years of experience in software development with a background in large-scale systems
and/or distributed systems
- Experience working with C#, ASP.NET, or other object-oriented languages.
Requirements:
1. Expert in programming languages such as .net framework (C#), vb.net, c++, Java, Python, PHP, C++, and other scripting languages
2. Maintains high standards for the current state of a software project by adhering to design, coding, testing, and documentation standards.
3. Performs technical tasks related to program enhancements, maintenance, and enhancement of existing systems.
4. Collaborates with business analysts, project managers, and end-users to understand requirements, architect applications, and build technology.
5. Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.
6. Works with cross-functional teams to implement software features and functionality in a timely manner.
7. Technical skills required for 2 applications in the Logistics Systems team;
8. ASN-Advanced Shipping Notice System
9. .Net (Asp.net 4.6.)
10. MS SQL
11. WCF services.
12. MRS-Merchandise Returns System
13. C# MVC (not sure of the version possibly 5) PL SQL (oracle)
14. WCF services
15. Exposure to Azure DevOps CI/CD pipelines.
16. Knowledge of Git.
17. C# .net Core is advantageous for future Kafka integrations required on these applications.
As a Senior Software Applications Development Engineer, you’ll work with the team to develop new software applications. You will be involved in all aspects of software development including designing and developing the code for products as well as working on client-side web application technologies.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Software Development
- engineer
- Applications
- programming
- .net framework (C#)
- vb.net
- c++
- Java
- Python
- PHP
- C++
- and other scripting languages
- design
- coding
- testing
- and documentation standards.
- architect applications
- and build technology
- coding languages
- scripting methodologies
- ASN-Advanced Shipping Notice System
- .Net (Asp.net 4.6.)
- MS SQL
- WCF services.
- MRS-Merchandise Returns System
- C# MVC (not sure of the version possibly 5) PL SQL (oracle)
- WCF services
- Azure DevOps
- CI/CD pipelines.
- Git.
- ASP.NET