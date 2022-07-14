Senior Test Analyst

Jul 14, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Test Analyst with BI experience within the Quality Assurance environment for an opportunity located in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • ISTQB Certification

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 3-5 years
  • Manual Testing
  • API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)
  • SQL Queries
  • BI Experience/ knowledge ?? a must

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Manual Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool
  • Building and maintain regression test packs
  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents
  • Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems
  • API Testing

