Senior Test Analyst with BI experience

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Test Analyst with BI experience for an opportunity based in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

ISTQB Certification

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years

Manual Testing

API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)

SQL Queries

BI Experience/ knowledge ?? a must

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool.

Building and maintain regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing.

