The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Test Analyst with BI experience for an opportunity based in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- ISTQB Certification
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3-5 years
- Manual Testing
- API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)
- SQL Queries
- BI Experience/ knowledge ?? a must
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool.
- Building and maintain regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing.