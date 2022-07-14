SharePoint Applications and Development Specialist

To support, maintain and enhance the applications of the department in the company to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance

JOB DESCRIPTION

Support company’s applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management as well as systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.

Maintain company’s applications by applying corrective measures (e.g. patches, upgrades and bug fixes).

Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which could affect the assigned application.

Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance.

Install new features to enable new functionality.

Investigate and resolve medium-to-high complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.

Provide reports and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and other relevant stakeholders.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor Degree (NQF7) in Computer Science, information Management, Information Technology OR equivalent;

Six to eight years of experience in SharePoint Administration and Development;

Solid knowledge of Nintex workflow;

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server, IIS, TCP/IP, VLAN;

A SharePoint administration certification; and

Experience with setting up, maintaining and upgrading SharePoint environments.

Desired Skills:

• Conceptual thinking

• Effective communication

• Drive for results

Learn more/Apply for this position