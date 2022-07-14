Software Engineer (Continuous Integration and Testing)

Responsibilities:
Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. This position aims toward improving automated testing of the software throughout its development.
Requirements:
- Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science
- Proficiency in automation frameworks and Python programming is required.
- Experience with CI/CD technologies and workflows is desired.
- Experience with open-source development is desired.
- Experience with Linux platforms is desired.
- Extensive experience with CI/CD and testing (revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.
- Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
- Experience with Agile software development is required.
- Strong written communication skills are required.
Additional desired competencies:
- Knowledge of network protocols is desired.
- Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.
- Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL) is desired.
Desired Skills:
- CI/CD
- Python
- Automation Frameworks
- Open Source Development
- Linux
- Agile Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree