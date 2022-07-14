Software Engineer (Continuous Integration and Testing)

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. This position aims toward improving automated testing of the software throughout its development.

Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Proficiency in automation frameworks and Python programming is required.

Experience with CI/CD technologies and workflows is desired.

Experience with open-source development is desired.

Experience with Linux platforms is desired.

Extensive experience with CI/CD and testing (revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Experience with Agile software development is required.

Strong written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Python

Automation Frameworks

Open Source Development

Linux

Agile Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

