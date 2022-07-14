Software Engineer (Continuous Integration and Testing) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 14, 2022

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. This position aims toward improving automated testing of the software throughout its development.

Requirements:

  • Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science
  • Proficiency in automation frameworks and Python programming is required.
  • Experience with CI/CD technologies and workflows is desired.
  • Experience with open-source development is desired.
  • Experience with Linux platforms is desired.
  • Extensive experience with CI/CD and testing (revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.
  • Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
  • Experience with Agile software development is required.
  • Strong written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

  • Knowledge of network protocols is desired.
  • Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.
  • Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Desired Skills:

  • CI/CD
  • Python
  • Linux
  • Automation Frameworks
  • Agile Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position