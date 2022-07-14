Software Engineer (Linux Networking) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. Design, develop, debug, test and support the software.

Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Proficiency in C programming is required.

Expertise in software architectures, scalability, reliability, and application design are required.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies (Advantageous):

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Experience in API design is desired.

Understanding of DPDK Software (Data Plane Design Kit) is desired.

Experience with Software Defined Networking (SDN) or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.

Experience with Agile software development is desired.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

