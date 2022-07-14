SQL Database Administrator

We are looking for a SQL Database Administrator with 4 – 5 years experience. The ideal candidate must have:

A strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

SQL Server experience up to 2019.

Working technical experience using, SQL Server AlwaysOn Clusters, VMWare platforms and consolidation.

Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience. Knowledge of data security, using encryption or masking and managing user rights.

Hybrid work model – Candidate must be based in Cape Town, as they will need to go to their offices from time to time.

We are looking for a SQL Database Administrator with 4 – 5 years experience. The ideal candidate must have:

A strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

SQL Server experience up to 2019.

Working technical experience using, SQL Server AlwaysOn Clusters, VMWare platforms and consolidation.

Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience. Knowledge of data security, using encryption or masking and managing user rights.

Hybrid work model – Candidate must be based in Cape Town, as they will need to go to their offices from time to time.

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

Database Structures

AlwaysOn Clusters

VMWare Platforms

Troubleshooting

Data Security

Learn more/Apply for this position