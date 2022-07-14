SQL Database Administrator

Jul 14, 2022

We are looking for a SQL Database Administrator with 4 – 5 years experience. The ideal candidate must have:

  • A strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

  • SQL Server experience up to 2019.

  • Working technical experience using, SQL Server AlwaysOn Clusters, VMWare platforms and consolidation.

  • Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience. Knowledge of data security, using encryption or masking and managing user rights.

Hybrid work model – Candidate must be based in Cape Town, as they will need to go to their offices from time to time.
Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • Database Structures
  • AlwaysOn Clusters
  • VMWare Platforms
  • Troubleshooting
  • Data Security

