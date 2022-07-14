We are looking for a SQL Database Administrator with 4 – 5 years experience. The ideal candidate must have:
- A strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
- SQL Server experience up to 2019.
- Working technical experience using, SQL Server AlwaysOn Clusters, VMWare platforms and consolidation.
- Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience. Knowledge of data security, using encryption or masking and managing user rights.
Hybrid work model – Candidate must be based in Cape Town, as they will need to go to their offices from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server
- Database Structures
- AlwaysOn Clusters
- VMWare Platforms
- Troubleshooting
- Data Security