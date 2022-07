Systems Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications and experience:



• Master’s Degree in Engineering, Electronics or Aerospace (NQF Level 9)

• Minimum 5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering and technology management

• Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development and systems integration

• Relevant skills and knowledge of Amazon Web Services or equivalent cloud solution architecture.

• Experience building and maintaining big data pipelines including open data licensing, metadata, and other standards such as CEOS specifications for analysis ready data.

• Ability to epitomise positive, collaborative, and inclusive team culture.

• Experience working with scientific specialists and Earth observation data.

• Open-source software development practices.

• Ability to communicate complex systems in simpler terms with internal and external stakeholders.

• Build and maintain relationships with infrastructure and data processing partners.

• Experience working in diverse and inclusive teams.

• Systems and software modelling tools / languages, i.e., UML, SysML, LML

• Standardized architecture definition and documentation approaches, i.e., ISO/IEC 42010, SEI Views and Beyond, DoDAF, TOGAF, etc.

• Holistic view of Business, Satellite Systems, Operations, Market, and other Ground stations

• Information Technologies, Computers and networks, internet, product delivery mechanisms

• Database Management and Storage technologies

• EO Ingest, Archive and Catalogue Systems

• EO Processing Systems, GIS

• SLA and maintenance management, risk assessment and systems analysis

• Systems requirement identification, systems specification, verification and validation, product life cycle and project management

