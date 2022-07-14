Systems Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications and experience:



â€¢ Master’s Degree in Engineering, Electronics or Aerospace (NQF Level 9)

â€¢ Minimum 5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering and technology management

â€¢ Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development and systems integration

â€¢ Relevant skills and knowledge of Amazon Web Services or equivalent cloud solution architecture.

â€¢ Experience building and maintaining big data pipelines including open data licensing, metadata, and other standards such as CEOS specifications for analysis ready data.

â€¢ Ability to epitomise positive, collaborative, and inclusive team culture.

â€¢ Experience working with scientific specialists and Earth observation data.

â€¢ Open-source software development practices.

â€¢ Ability to communicate complex systems in simpler terms with internal and external stakeholders.

â€¢ Build and maintain relationships with infrastructure and data processing partners.

â€¢ Experience working in diverse and inclusive teams.

â€¢ Systems and software modelling tools / languages, i.e., UML, SysML, LML

â€¢ Standardized architecture definition and documentation approaches, i.e., ISO/IEC 42010, SEI Views and Beyond, DoDAF, TOGAF, etc.

â€¢ Holistic view of Business, Satellite Systems, Operations, Market, and other Ground stations

â€¢ Information Technologies, Computers and networks, internet, product delivery mechanisms

â€¢ Database Management and Storage technologies

â€¢ EO Ingest, Archive and Catalogue Systems

â€¢ EO Processing Systems, GIS

â€¢ SLA and maintenance management, risk assessment and systems analysis

â€¢ Systems requirement identification, systems specification, verification and validation, product life cycle and project management

