Systems Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications and experience:
â€¢ Master’s Degree in Engineering, Electronics or Aerospace (NQF Level 9)
â€¢ Minimum 5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering and technology management
â€¢ Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development and systems integration
â€¢ Relevant skills and knowledge of Amazon Web Services or equivalent cloud solution architecture.
â€¢ Experience building and maintaining big data pipelines including open data licensing, metadata, and other standards such as CEOS specifications for analysis ready data.
â€¢ Ability to epitomise positive, collaborative, and inclusive team culture.
â€¢ Experience working with scientific specialists and Earth observation data.
â€¢ Open-source software development practices.
â€¢ Ability to communicate complex systems in simpler terms with internal and external stakeholders.
â€¢ Build and maintain relationships with infrastructure and data processing partners.
â€¢ Experience working in diverse and inclusive teams.
â€¢ Systems and software modelling tools / languages, i.e., UML, SysML, LML
â€¢ Standardized architecture definition and documentation approaches, i.e., ISO/IEC 42010, SEI Views and Beyond, DoDAF, TOGAF, etc.
â€¢ Holistic view of Business, Satellite Systems, Operations, Market, and other Ground stations
â€¢ Information Technologies, Computers and networks, internet, product delivery mechanisms
â€¢ Database Management and Storage technologies
â€¢ EO Ingest, Archive and Catalogue Systems
â€¢ EO Processing Systems, GIS
â€¢ SLA and maintenance management, risk assessment and systems analysis
â€¢ Systems requirement identification, systems specification, verification and validation, product life cycle and project management