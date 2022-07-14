The Role: We are looking to hire a Technical Project Manager with minimum 3 Years experience for a permanent role in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT or Project Management Certificate
Required Experience:
- Minimum 3 years
- Project Management
- IT Software Development
- Knowledge of the Drupal platform ?? highly desirable
- Experience with website of software development, UX and web content processes and terms would be advantageous
- Project manager must be familiar with Scrum and agile development
- Project manager must be able to produce examples of similar projects successfully managed
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Project Management Planning/Project Integration Management (PMP/PID/EPICS and Prioritized Product Backlog, Project Plan Execution, Overall Change Control)
- Project Scope Management (Project Scope Planning, Deliverable Scope Planning, Scope Verification, Scope Prioritization and Scope Change Control)
- Project Time Management (Define User Stories and Estimate, Prioritize and Sequence them, Define Tasks/Activities and Estimate, Prioritize and Sequence them, Schedule Development, Schedule Control)
- Project Cost Management (Resource Planning, Cost Estimating, Cost Budgeting, Cost Control, )
- Project Risk Management (Risk Identification, Risk Quantification, Risk Response Development, Risk Response Control, RAID Log Management)
- Project Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed Project Management and Solution Delivery Practices.
- Project Communication Management (Stakeholder Management, Vendor Management, Information Distribution (Performance Reporting and inputs to existing reporting processes))
Tasks include:
- Defining deliverable scope, priorities and status
- Developing and maintaining integrated project plans
- RAID log management, including surfacing and managing impediments
- Quality management: and institutionalization of agreed project management and solution delivery practices
- Reporting on project progress and supplying inputs to existing reporting processes
- Stakeholder communication
- Facilitation of Coordination meetings