Technical Project Manager – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking to hire a Technical Project Manager with minimum 3 Years experience for a permanent role in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT or Project Management Certificate

Required Experience:

Minimum 3 years

Project Management

IT Software Development

Knowledge of the Drupal platform ?? highly desirable

Experience with website of software development, UX and web content processes and terms would be advantageous

Project manager must be familiar with Scrum and agile development

Project manager must be able to produce examples of similar projects successfully managed

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Project Management Planning/Project Integration Management (PMP/PID/EPICS and Prioritized Product Backlog, Project Plan Execution, Overall Change Control)

Project Scope Management (Project Scope Planning, Deliverable Scope Planning, Scope Verification, Scope Prioritization and Scope Change Control)

Project Time Management (Define User Stories and Estimate, Prioritize and Sequence them, Define Tasks/Activities and Estimate, Prioritize and Sequence them, Schedule Development, Schedule Control)

Project Cost Management (Resource Planning, Cost Estimating, Cost Budgeting, Cost Control, )

Project Risk Management (Risk Identification, Risk Quantification, Risk Response Development, Risk Response Control, RAID Log Management)

Project Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed Project Management and Solution Delivery Practices.

Project Communication Management (Stakeholder Management, Vendor Management, Information Distribution (Performance Reporting and inputs to existing reporting processes))

Tasks include:

Tasks include: Defining deliverable scope, priorities and status

Developing and maintaining integrated project plans

RAID log management, including surfacing and managing impediments

Quality management: and institutionalization of agreed project management and solution delivery practices

Reporting on project progress and supplying inputs to existing reporting processes

Stakeholder communication

Facilitation of Coordination meetings

