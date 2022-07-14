Technical Project Manager – Western Cape

Jul 14, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire a Technical Project Manager with minimum 3 Years experience for a permanent role in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT or Project Management Certificate

Required Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years
  • Project Management
  • IT Software Development
  • Knowledge of the Drupal platform ?? highly desirable
  • Experience with website of software development, UX and web content processes and terms would be advantageous
  • Project manager must be familiar with Scrum and agile development
  • Project manager must be able to produce examples of similar projects successfully managed

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Project Management Planning/Project Integration Management (PMP/PID/EPICS and Prioritized Product Backlog, Project Plan Execution, Overall Change Control)
  • Project Scope Management (Project Scope Planning, Deliverable Scope Planning, Scope Verification, Scope Prioritization and Scope Change Control)
  • Project Time Management (Define User Stories and Estimate, Prioritize and Sequence them, Define Tasks/Activities and Estimate, Prioritize and Sequence them, Schedule Development, Schedule Control)
  • Project Cost Management (Resource Planning, Cost Estimating, Cost Budgeting, Cost Control, )
  • Project Risk Management (Risk Identification, Risk Quantification, Risk Response Development, Risk Response Control, RAID Log Management)
  • Project Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed Project Management and Solution Delivery Practices.
  • Project Communication Management (Stakeholder Management, Vendor Management, Information Distribution (Performance Reporting and inputs to existing reporting processes))
    Tasks include:
  • Defining deliverable scope, priorities and status
  • Developing and maintaining integrated project plans
  • RAID log management, including surfacing and managing impediments
  • Quality management: and institutionalization of agreed project management and solution delivery practices
  • Reporting on project progress and supplying inputs to existing reporting processes
  • Stakeholder communication
  • Facilitation of Coordination meetings

