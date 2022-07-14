TS Implementation Engineer (L3)

Required Knowledge and Experience:

– Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years)

– Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential

– Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops

– Excellent administration and documentation experience

Academic Qualifications and Certifications and Implementation Experience:

– Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialized training.

– CCNP or CCIE Certification

– Experience deploying Cisco DNAC

– Experience deploying SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet)

– Experience deploying Meraki

– Experience deploying AirOS and 9800 WLCs

– Experience deploying F5

– LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI

Tacacs, ISE, radius

Qos

IP SLA

SNMP

AAA

VTP

Access lists

Stacking

Aruba switches and WLC

AWS

Azure

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Deep understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Sound project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge and expertise

TS Implementation Engineer (L3)

No 6 The Boulevard, Westway O

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Interact with clients on highly complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties or specialists.

Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.

Write reports and complete and maintain project documentation.

Recommends improvements to standard operating procedures relating to installations

Act as coach and mentor to junior engineers.

Included in highly complex design work, with input to the design expected.

Expected to work independently and take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Monitors the quality of work produced by junior engineers and makes recommendations for continuous improvement.

The primary responsibility of the L3 – TS Implementation Engineer is the installation, configuration and fault management in highly complex environments within a technology domain. This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.

Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for client’s purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions. Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users. Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution. Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely

Desired Skills:

implementation

engineering

CCNP

CCIE

Cisco DNAC

SD-WAN

Cisco

Meraki

Fortinet

AirOS

9800 WLCs

F5

LAN Switching

Wireless

WAN protocols

IP Routing protocols

OSPF

EIGRP

BGP

ACI

Tacacs

ISE

radius

Qos

IP SLA

SNMP

AAA

VTP

Access Lists

Stacking

Aruba switches

WLC

AWS

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position