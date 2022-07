BI Consultant – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior BI Consultant with strong SSIS and SQL (Datawarehouse) skills. This will be a 6 month contract with possibilities of a perm conversion based on performance.

This will be hybrid position with 2 days a week based at the client premises.

Requirements:

5+ years experience in SQL, Datawarehouse and SSIS.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SQL

PowerBI

Datawarehouse

