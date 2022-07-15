Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (UX/CX) to join them on an independent contract basis
- Work with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in process re-engineering and change management planning efforts
- Leads business engagements and works closely with all stakeholders across IT and business to ensure that the business needs are defined and that the most appropriate solution is selected and implemented across the business
- Work with the business to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow a proper workflow design
- Develop, Configure, and document the design of Business Process workflow
- Works in an Agile environment to determine and deliver Epics, Features and user stories
- Defines business cases as required.
Core Competencies
- Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organisation to be successful.
- Client Focus – Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.
- Drives Results – Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.
- Collaborates – Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.
- Resilience – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations
Behavioural Competencies
Strategic mindset – Contributing strategically
Business insight Contributing strategically
Balances stakeholders – Contributing strategically
Manages complexity – Contributing strategically
Qualification and experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/ BA Certification
- Minimum 5 years’ related experience
- UX
- CX
Personal qualities
- Client focus
- Professional profile
- Strong analytical, problem-solving and conflict resolution skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills
- Conceptual thinking skills
- Process orientated
- Self-motivated with a strong focus on delivery
- Must be able to work under pressure, Individually or as member or a team
- Team player
- Flexible
- Able to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- UX
- CX
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric