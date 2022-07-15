Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (UX/CX) to join them on an independent contract basis

Work with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in process re-engineering and change management planning efforts

Leads business engagements and works closely with all stakeholders across IT and business to ensure that the business needs are defined and that the most appropriate solution is selected and implemented across the business

Work with the business to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow a proper workflow design

Develop, Configure, and document the design of Business Process workflow

Works in an Agile environment to determine and deliver Epics, Features and user stories

Defines business cases as required.

Core Competencies

Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organisation to be successful.

Client Focus – Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Drives Results – Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.

Collaborates – Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.

Resilience – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

Behavioural Competencies

Strategic mindset – Contributing strategically

Business insight Contributing strategically

Balances stakeholders – Contributing strategically

Manages complexity – Contributing strategically

Qualification and experience

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/ BA Certification

Minimum 5 years’ related experience

UX

CX

Personal qualities

Client focus

Professional profile

Strong analytical, problem-solving and conflict resolution skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills

Conceptual thinking skills

Process orientated

Self-motivated with a strong focus on delivery

Must be able to work under pressure, Individually or as member or a team

Team player

Flexible

Able to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

UX

CX

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

