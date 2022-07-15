Business Analyst at thinkdigital

thinkdigital is looking for a skilled Business Analyst responsible for the analysis, implementation, and support of technology platforms for our customers. With a focus on the analysis of business processes to define how technology can digitise, automate and create efficiency for our customers.
The analyst needs to be self-motivated as the position will be Hybrid (office/home) or remote. With an opportunity to move abroad.
Requirements
- Minimum Matric
- 5 years of work experience as a business analyst
- Familiarity with agile development methodology is a plus
- Hands-on experience managing all stages of the business/solution analysis life cycle
Responsibilities
- Analyse and document business processes.
-
Identify opportunities when technology can digitise business processes to bring value to the business.
-
Develop user stories and define acceptance criteria
- Develop process workflows
- Incorporate feature requests into the product roadmap
- Groom and prioritize the backlog
- Set sprint goals
- Write acceptance tests
- Plan releases and upgrades
- Follow the progress of work and address production issues during sprints
- Analyse preferences and requests of end users
- Refine our agile methodology based on results and client feedback
- Keep track of industry trends
- Performing system analyses on software programs, applications, and web services.
- Determining system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users.
- Reporting to Management and obtaining approval for system development projects.
- Analysing and improving the performance of web-based customer portals and support services.
- Ensuring end-user proficiency with new systems, programs, and applications across departments.
- Monitoring product licenses and ensuring compliance with IT industry regulations.
- Ensuring that computer hardware remains compatible with system enhancements and updates.
- Performing automated and manual tests to ensure the software created by developers is fit for purpose
- Team spirit and good communication abilities
- Good organizational skills
- Ability to facilitate internal end-user proficiency.
- Ensuring optimal system functionality
- Knowledge of data security and encryption.
- Ability to keep up with IT advancements.
- Exceptional communication skills in facilitating the use of new software systems.
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Process Mapping
- Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
thinkdigital, a tdglobal business.
thinkdigital is a global business with offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and South Africa.
We specialise in digital transformation, partnering with our customers to help them compete and disrupt effectively in the digital economy.
Smart City & PropTech Solutions:
– Mobile Applications (Super Apps)
– Web Applications
– Cloud Platforms
– API Integration
Next Generation Access Control:
– Facial recognition
– License Plate recognition
– Digital onboarding
– Cloud solutions
– API first
Enterprise eCommerce:
– B2B eCommerce
– Marketplaces
– API Integration