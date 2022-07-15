Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

An exciting position exists for a Business Analyst to enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the payroll and HR software product remains relevant and of high quality. This is a contract position for 12 months.
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science / BCom degree
- Business Analysis training and certification
- 3+ years Experience in HR / Payroll / T&A software software
- 5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence
- 5+ years writing business requirement specifications
- 5+ years writing software functional specification
- Product analysis experience
- Good knowledge of software development principles
- Good understanding of relational databases
- Good understanding of SaaS
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- SaaS
- Business analysis
- product analysis