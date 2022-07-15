Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 15, 2022

An exciting position exists for a Business Analyst to enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the payroll and HR software product remains relevant and of high quality. This is a contract position for 12 months.

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Science / BCom degree
  • Business Analysis training and certification
  • 3+ years Experience in HR / Payroll / T&A software software
  • 5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence
  • 5+ years writing business requirement specifications
  • 5+ years writing software functional specification
  • Product analysis experience
  • Good knowledge of software development principles
  • Good understanding of relational databases
  • Good understanding of SaaS

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • SaaS
  • Business analysis
  • product analysis

