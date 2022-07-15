Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

An exciting position exists for a Business Analyst to enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the payroll and HR software product remains relevant and of high quality. This is a contract position for 12 months.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc Computer Science / BCom degree

Business Analysis training and certification

3+ years Experience in HR / Payroll / T&A software software

5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence

5+ years writing business requirement specifications

5+ years writing software functional specification

Product analysis experience

Good knowledge of software development principles

Good understanding of relational databases

Good understanding of SaaS

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

SaaS

Business analysis

product analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position