Developer – Full Stack (Senior) (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Probably one of the most dynamic and fastest growing local organisations with a strong social conscience, this client offers remote work, the latest in technology and innovation and a very progressive ethical culture. Working for this client will make you feel part of positive social change and we’re quite sure you will enjoy working on an international playing field with the best in the industry.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, documenting and maintaining middleware software, algorithms, specifications, etc.

Assuming Team Lead responsibilities as / when needed.

Mentoring team members and fostering knowledge sharing and continuous learning.

Troubleshooting, debugging, triaging and resolving production issues and bugs.

Implementing unit tests / benchmarking.

Performing code / technical reviews.

Routinely refactoring and optimising codebases.

Deploying code and monitoring releases in mission-critical production environments.

Researching / implementing software engineering best practices and design patterns.

Developing software verification plans and quality assurance procedures.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc Comp Science, Engineering or Information Systems

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10+ years’ experience as a software developer.

5+ years’ experience with PHP / JavaScript

3+ years’ experience in a technical team lead role.

Proficient with SQL / Linux.

Ability to work in high pressure environments.

Track record of building web applications.

Familiarity with Agile software development practices.

Advantageous:

Experience integrating with Salesforce, Google, Xero, Moodle APIs.

Laravel, VueJS, Docker, Kubernetes, Gitlab CI/CD, AWS, PostgreSQL.

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

PHP

JavaScript

