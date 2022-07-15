Developer IOS

Our client is looking for an experienced IOS Developer

This is for a 12 Month contract with option to renew

Location : Johannesburg [ Hybrid working model as of now. Must be flexible to work as per client policy in future]

Vaccination Must

Must be flexible to take online IKM Assessment

The company is a multinational with offices in the UK, US, India and Australia.

Our client is Proudly South African and 60% locally owned.

They were voted one of the top 100 employers in the country in January of 2022

Education and Experience

A degree in IT

7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Advantageous

User interface analyst experience (preferred)

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Methodologies

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Tools

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Other

Software architecture

JAD sessions

Data modelling techniques

Desired Skills:

Object Oriented Design

Agile Methodologies

Objective-C

iOS

SOAPUI

REST

JSON

XCode

Atlassian

Jira

Confluence

UML

XML

JAD Sessinos

Data Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

