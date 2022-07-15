Developer IOS

Our client is looking for an experienced IOS Developer
This is for a 12 Month contract with option to renew
- Location : Johannesburg [ Hybrid working model as of now. Must be flexible to work as per client policy in future]
- Vaccination Must
- Must be flexible to take online IKM Assessment
The company is a multinational with offices in the UK, US, India and Australia.
Our client is Proudly South African and 60% locally owned.
They were voted one of the top 100 employers in the country in January of 2022
Education and Experience
- A degree in IT
- 7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Advantageous
- User interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Methodologies
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
Tools
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
Other
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques
Desired Skills:
- Object Oriented Design
- Agile Methodologies
- Objective-C
- iOS
- SOAPUI
- REST
- JSON
- XCode
- Atlassian
- Jira
- Confluence
- UML
- XML
- JAD Sessinos
- Data Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours