Developer IOS

Jul 15, 2022

Our client is looking for an experienced IOS Developer

This is for a 12 Month contract with option to renew

  • Location : Johannesburg [ Hybrid working model as of now. Must be flexible to work as per client policy in future]
  • Vaccination Must
  • Must be flexible to take online IKM Assessment

The company is a multinational with offices in the UK, US, India and Australia.

Our client is Proudly South African and 60% locally owned.
They were voted one of the top 100 employers in the country in January of 2022
Education and Experience

  • A degree in IT
  • 7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer
  • Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
  • Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Advantageous

  • User interface analyst experience (preferred)
  • Software Engineering related degree/qualification
  • Honours degree
  • Business experience and product knowledge
  • Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
  • Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Methodologies

  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Tools

  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • XCode
  • Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies

  • iOS
  • UML
  • XML, JSON
  • SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Other

  • Software architecture
  • JAD sessions
  • Data modelling techniques

Desired Skills:

  • Object Oriented Design
  • Agile Methodologies
  • Objective-C
  • iOS
  • SOAPUI
  • REST
  • JSON
  • XCode
  • Atlassian
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • UML
  • XML
  • JAD Sessinos
  • Data Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

