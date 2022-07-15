Digital Business Analyst – Western Cape Woodstock

Our client, based in Cape Town seeks a skilled Digital Business Analyst to support business through analysis and understanding of all electronic communication to enable digital collections. Assist in improving and analysing all aspects of digital communication and digital channel improvements for the digital eBranch.
Under the management and direction of the Chief Digital Officer, the Digital Business Analyst
will have the following responsibilities (including but not limited to);
- Drive digital collections through detailed analysis relating to improved design and enhancedcommunication of campaigns for digital customers
- Segmentation and targeting using A|B testing
- Deliverability monitoring and campaign reporting
- Assist with UX improvements and optimisation of digital channels
- Map out customer journeys
- Have a working knowledge of Google Analytics and Qlik
- Use SQL to build reports and analyse data
- Work cross-functionally with, IT, operations, and analytics to execute projects
- Drive revenue and improve ROI on digital campaigns and collections
- Support the eBranch with Organisation’s Community and Nexidia voice analytics tool
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree
- 1-2 years Management consulting experience
- Advance Excel
- UX and CX
- Google Analytics
- Qlik reporting
- SQL coding
- Management consulting
- Digital marketing
- Solid proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
Knowledge and Skills
- Analytical
- Big picture thinking
- Strong project management skills
- A strategic and creative thinker with proven analytical and problem solving capabilities
- Exceptional interpersonal skills; ability to interact and communicate with all levels of the organization
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Take responsibility for actions and ownership over tasks and duties
- Desire to take initiative
- Passion for efficiency and always finding ways to improve processes
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Office Suite
- SQL coding
- UX and CX
- Qlik reporting
- Digital Marketing
- management consulting
- google analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Employer is a Specialist Financial Services firm that provides credit management solutions to established credit grantors across the banking, retailer, and service-providing industries.
Culture-wise, they are looking for someone who will contribute to the group nature, fast-paced solution engineering mind-set, and continuous exploring of new ideas and concepts. They are a team of self-starters who enjoy pushing the boundaries of what it takes to stay ahead of the game!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical cover
- Funeral Plan
- Group Life Assurance
- Disability Cover