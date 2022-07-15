Front-End Developer

One of the worlds global giants is looking for a Back-end Java Developer to join their team. This forward-thinking monolith is seeking a team player that is familiar with abroad ethics and is consistent is problem solving.

Requirements:

Sound knowledge using Angular for building frontends

Very familiar with Test Driven Development

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies

Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS

HTML 5, CSS

User Experience

Selenium

(automated) testing of front ends

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Front End Architecture

Basic knowledge in Java and (JAVA EE)

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Responsibilities:

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Maintenance

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Review and present to Product Owners.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Development of User training

Execution of System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Management of Penetration Test

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel 3 times a year for up to 2 weeks to Munich (Germany)

Willing to continuously learn.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

